Made In Heaven: I Run As Far Away from Weddings As Possible, Says Arjun Mathur

They might be playing wedding planners organising big ticket weddings in Made In Heaven, but Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala’s personal aesthetic lies in simpler, quieter celebrations of relationships and emotions.Arjun has grown up in Delhi and seen the extravagant weddings first hand. Arjun says, “I have seen more of these Delhi weddings than I would have liked to. I think it’s an obscene way to burn away your money. Unnecessarily big, inconvenient and overdressed.”He continues, “A smaller wedding definitely holds a little more respect in my eyes, with just the people who are close to you, in a beautiful place, without much pomp or show or expensive clothes. It should be personal.”The question on bizarre wedding experiences in real life triggered Arjun’s memories of his own wedding. “I had a bit of an over the top wedding myself and I am divorced now, so is that enough?” Do you regret the money spent? “Hell yeah!”Despite filming a web series with the backdrop of marriage for eight months, Arjun wants to have nothing to do with them in real life. “I run as far away from weddings as possible in real life. I am so happy people have stopped inviting me. I actually use that, I say I have had a divorce, I am bad luck at weddings. Don’t invite me,” he laughs.His counterpart in the show, Sobhita, too isn’t keen on big wedding ceremonies in real life. “I don’t even know if I prefer weddings in general. I come from Visakhapatnam so weddings there are much simpler. My idea of festivity is very different. I celebrate intimacy. When the couple is really in love, the sweetness of it, that really moves me, as opposed to the flamboyance of a wedding.”That is the thought that the actors hope audiences are left with at the end of the 9-episode show, that relationships and emotions are more important than the pretentious and superficial attributes of a wedding.Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra and Prashant Nair, Made In Heaven uses one of the biggest events in people’s lives, weddings, to unveil the underlying hypocrisy in the society. Sobhita and Arjun form the central characters through whom the show explores themes like ambition, homosexuality and infidelity.The Amazon Prime series presents Arjun as a homosexual man, and charts his growth from being in denial as a teenager to ultimately becoming a voice for the LGBTQ community. The 38-year-old actor has worked with Zoya Akhtar in Luck By Chance (2009), and says it was great to be back on the sets with the Gully Boy director. “I’ve waited ten long years to be on a set back with Zoya. I am really glad it was for this show. I think my output as an actor was maxed out, all of us actually. That was the environment that was created, that’s the beauty of these minds, these people coming together.”