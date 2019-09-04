Made In Heaven or Mirzapur or Sacred Games 2: Who’ll Win the Best Show (Drama)

In the first edition of the News18 iReel Awards in 2018, Sacred Games was among the big winners. It won in many major categories including the Best Show (Drama), but this time it’s in for a tougher competition.

It faces direct threat from shows like Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, Kota Factory, Delhi Crime and Typewriter. All the six shows nominated in the Best Show (Drama) category are unique and memorable in their own ways.

While Netflix’s Sacred Games 2 deals with the dark and delectable Mumbai underworld, Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur brings the dangerous game on in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh. If Ganesh Gaitonde rules Mumbai, there is no substitute for Kaaleen Bhaiyya in Mirzapur. They know what they’re doing and are totally unstoppable. They rise like phoenix whenever faced with a new challenge.

Amazon Prime’s another show Made In Heaven has made a grand entry into the Indian market. It’s suave, sassy, scheming and very entertaining. Two wedding planners of Delhi are on the rise but it demands many sacrifices. This show can spoil the party for other nominees.

TVF’s Kota Factory is about a group of students preparing for the IIT entrance examination and how they deal with the stress that comes along. You’ll immediately witness your adolescent in these guys lead by a terrific Jeetendra Kumar.

Netflix’s Delhi Crime is based on the events of 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape. Spearheaded by Shefali Shah, it’s a show the documents what went inside the police force during the investigation and public outrage.

Then there is Sujoy Ghosh’s Typewriter (Netflix), a ghost story that keeps us hooked till the last moment. It slowly grows on the audience and remains there for a long time.

So, who do you think, will win the Best Show at the News18 iReel Awards 2019?

You can vote here: News18 iReel Awards 2019/Voting

