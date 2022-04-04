'Made My Fortune Shine': Actor Nivedita Saraf's Beautiful Post For Husband Ashok Saraf

Nivedita Saraf and Ashok Saraf are a popular couple in the Marathi entertainment circle. They are sometimes referred to as the ideal couple. Their love story is unique with an 18-year age difference between the two. Nivedita, who is very active on social media, recently made a heart-warming post, dedicated to her husband Ashok. Posting a beautiful picture of both of them together in traditional attire, she captioned it, “I must have done some very good deeds in my past life and that is why you came into my life and made my fortune shine. What can I give you, love? You gave me luck”

Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf got married in 1990 when Ashok was 43 and Nivedita was just 25. However, the 18-year-old age gap proved to be no hurdle in their love story. They first met when they were doing a play together. After that, they appeared in many movies like Navri Mile Navryala and Ashi hi banva banavi. Although they starred in these movies together, it was not until they filmed for Dhumdhadaka that they started talking. It was the beginning of a new friendship that soon blossomed into love. Ashok Saraf and Nivedita got married at Mangeshi Temple, Goa. Nivedita and Ashok have a son named Aniket Saraf. He is a popular pastry chef.

Nivedita has her own YouTube channel called Nivedita Saraf Recipes where she shares her own recipes and cooking tips with her fans. She is also playing the popular character of Asawari in Aggabai Sasubai, which airs on Zee Marathi. Ashok Saraf has acted in numerous Bollywood as well as Marathi films, often as a recurring comic relief in many 90s films. He is best known to the audience outside the Marathi circuit for his work in Hum Paanch in the 90s.

