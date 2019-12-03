Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Made of Love: Hrithik Roshan Shares Pic of Heart and an Emotional Story

Posting an image of heart on Instagram, the actor wrote that it was the 'shape' of his own. The candid moment shared by Hrithik Roshan is winning hearts online.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
Made of Love: Hrithik Roshan Shares Pic of Heart and an Emotional Story
Image: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan is basking in the success of his back to back hit films this year-- Super 30 and War. The two films also had the actor in different roles and the success proves that he was one of the most sought after and successful Bollywood actors this year. However, Hrithik recently got emotional and shared a beautiful note on social media. He spoke about how "vulnerable" we all are and how "easily we forget that we are all the same".

Posting an image of heart on Instagram, he wrote, "The shape of my heart. Literally. How vulnerable we all are. Wish we didn’t need to spend more than half our lives unconsciously trying so hard to be loved by everyone all the time. So easily we forget that we are all the same. Made of love."

The post gathered close to 8,20,000 likes on Instagram, with War co-actor Jackie Shroff and others like Preity Zinta too commenting on the post.

Read: Yearender 2019: Bollywood Biopics and Patriotic Movies at an All-time High

