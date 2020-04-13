Made the Show When I was 17: Ekta Kapoor Throws Back to Hum Paanch with Funny Video

Hum Paanch is a sitcom that aired in the late '90s. It is regarded as one of the all-time favourite comedies along with Dekh Bhai Dekh. The lead actors of the show — Ashok Saraf, Vidya Balan, Rakhee Vijan, Bhairavi Raichura, Vandana Pathak — gained overnight stardom and became iconic TV actors.

Alongwith many other TV shows during this lockdown period, Hum Paanch is also set to be rerun on television, 25 years after it was first aired. Producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a funny video of a phone conversation between two actresses of the show, Rakhee and Bhairavi, reminiscing the fact that she was only 17 years old when she made the show.

"I just had to share this... When ppl say bachpan ki yaad wala show I feel d same! Mera bhi bachcan tha ! I’m not old’ I made d Show when I was 17 ! (sic)," she posted.

Bhairavi, who played the role of Kajal Mathur (popularly called Kajal Bhai), said in an interview recently that she is extremely excited about the return of the show and with that, "A lot of memories from the show came to me because that is when I kind of started my career."

Rakhee spoke to Mumbai Mirror recently, and while talking about the show's return to television, she said, "I am more excited about the time when it is being brought back because we have so much negativity and scare around us right now, and Hum Paanch will bring a smile on people's faces, just like it did for the nine years of its runtime."

