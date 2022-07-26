'Made-Up Story': Actress Nithya Menen Dismisses Wedding Rumours

For the past few weeks, rumour has it that actress Nithya Menen is getting married. While there was no official confirmation on the same, fans were celebrating the news. Now, the actress has clarified. She posted a video and quashed all the rumours.

Nithya said, “I am not getting married. It is just a big happy made-up story. There is nothing close to it. No plans! Nobody is in the picture. This is just a classic of someone bored who just wants to write one article. And it was picked by everybody else in the Media, without doing any background check. So that’s what happened. I have no plans for it!”

Further in the video, the actress talked about taking breaks from acting and said that she was always going to take breaks from acting and she would need time to recuperate. “It’s the kind of the person I am, the kind of actor I am,” added Nithya Menen.

Nithya Menen captioned the video, “Just me talking … to you. Nithya Unfiltered.” The video has close to two lakh likes and fans are showering her with love.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nithya Menen (@nithyamenen)

On the work front, Nithya Menen made her acting debut at the age of 17 with the Kannada film 7 O’Clock. In the film, she was seen in a supporting role and the film was released in 2006. Later, in 2008, Nithya was seen in a lead role in the Malayalam film Aakasha Gopuram. In Tamil films, she made her debut with Nootrenbadhu in 2011. In the same year, she also made her Telugu film debut. She was seen in Ala Modalaindi.

The actress was last seen in the Tamil film Psycho. She will next be seen in a movie with Vijay Sethupathi.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here