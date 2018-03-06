GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Madhavan 'Hugely Disappointed' After Quitting Historical Film Co-Starring Saif Ali Khan

Fans were looking forward to the film as it marked a reunion between the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-stars after 17 years.

IANS

Updated:March 6, 2018, 4:59 PM IST
(Photo: R Madhavan's Instagram account)
Actor R. Madhavan says he is "hugely disappointed" that he won't be able to join actor Saif Ali Khan in Navdeep Singh'ss upcoming historical drama due to his shoulder injury. Fans were looking forward to the film as it marked a reunion between the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-stars after 17 years. But Madhavan had to opt out of the project following his shoulder surgery after he injured himself in the gym, and he feels miserable about it.

"Yes, I had to opt out as I had to do action in that. I am feeling so miserable because I was so looking forward to joining that team and working with them," Madhavan told IANS. Zoya Hussain will be seen in the Aanand L Rai production venture, which will be shot in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. In fact, actress Sonakshi Sinha is also on board for an interesting cameo in it.

On the yet untitled project, Madhavan said: "It is a lovely story and a script and on top of that it is an Aanand L Rai's production. I really wanted to be a part of it. I am hugely disappointed that I am not able to do it. (Working with Saif again) would have been really awesome. The injury kind of ruined everything."

The actor was last seen acting in Amazon Prime web series Breathe, which explores the life of an ordinary man facing extraordinary circumstances. The actor will also be seen in Chanda Mama Door Ke along with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

But at the moment, he is taking rest and recuperating after the surgery.

