Madhavan's Son Vedaant Wins Silver Medal in International Swimming Championship

Actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant has brought laurels to his family by winning a silver medal in an international swimming championship. The 14-year-old participated at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship and bagged the medal for 4X100m freestyle relay. This was Vedaant's first official medal representing India and his father couldn’t be happier. He took to Instagram to share the news with his fans and colleagues.

Sharing a collage of pictures of his son along with his teammates holding their respective medals, the actor wrote, "India gets her Silver medal at the Asian Games. Gods grace .. Vedaants first official medal representing India [sic]".

Many celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Roy and Anup Soni commented on Madhavan's post congratulating Vedaant and him. Shilpa Shetty's husband and Madhavan's good friend Raj Kundra called Vedaant a 'rockstar'.

Vedaant had also won another swimming championship in April 2018 in Thailand. The proud father had taken to social media to commemorate that victory as well. He had captioned the picture, "proud moment for Sarita and I as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings [sic]".

On the work front, Madhavan will be next seen in Rocketry: The Namby Effect based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation falsely accused of being a spy. The film is written, directed and produced by Madhavan himself and will also feature Tamil actress Simran Bagga. The film will be reportedly shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and English.

Initially set to hit the theatres in 2019, the release date of this film hasn't been decided yet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.