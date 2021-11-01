Madhrurani Prabhulkar Shares New Pic, Jokes ‘This Is Arundhati’s New Look'

‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ is one of the most popular shows on the Marathi small screen. It keeps its audience entertained with different twists and turns every single day. Fans are extremely curious to see Arundhati’s new look in the series. Meanwhile, actor Madhurani Gokhale-Prabhulkar, who plays Arundhati on the show, has decided to take things into her hands and put a full stop to all the speculation regarding her character’s new look.

Currently, the series is at an interesting point where Arundhati is left alone after her decision of mortgaging the house. A new character will soon enter the show to support her. There have been speculations that after an upcoming sequence, Arundhati will reportedly be seen in a new look. Arundhati i.e. Madhurani Gokhale-Prabhulkar shared some glamorous photos on her Instagram, calling them ‘Arundhati’s new look’. You can see the pictures on her Instagram account below:

Reacting to all these rumours, Madhurani shared a photo on her Instagram. In the pictures, she is wearing jeans and carrying a modern look. Sharing the photo, she said, “This is Arundhati’s new look.” However, before fans could get excited any further, she said, “Don’t believe such rumours."

This means that she has decided to put an end to the discussion of her new look, which takes a new form every day.

Actor Madhurani, who is always seen wearing a simple sari in the show, is glamorous in her real life. The actor has done many photoshoots early in her career. Some of these photos are currently very popular.

