English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Madhu Chopra Finally Clears the Air on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Rumours
Priyanka and Nick were first seen together at the 2017 Met Gala, though the rumours really started after they were seen celebrating the Memorial Day holiday together and later spending time with each others families.
Reportedly, Chopra had to begin shooting Bharat in mid-August after completing her 10-day-long schedule for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra has been much in the headlines lately for her romantic involvement with American singer Nick Jonas. Recently, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra opened up about the same. In a recent media interaction, when Madhu was quizzed if Priyanka is getting married, she said, "No." In earlier interviews Madhu Chopra had mentioned that she can't imagine her daughter with a foreigner, adding that it would be easy to adapt if both sides belong to the same culture.
Madhu has not been very vocal and about Priyanka and Nick being together. When asked about her experience on dinner with the American singer she said that she has met Nick for the first time and it is too early to form an opinion.
Priyanka and Nick were first seen together at the 2017 Met Gala, though the rumours really started after they were seen celebrating the Memorial Day holiday together and later spending time with each others families. The marriage rumours were further fuelled when filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced Priyanka's exit from Bharat for a "very very special reason" in the "Nick of time". At once the tweet was taken as a hint that the two are taking their relationship to the next level and reports of the duo's engagement started doing the rounds.
According to Mid-Day, the duo might tie the knot on Nick's 26th birthday which is on September 16. On the work front, the Quantico star will soon start to shoot for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and is also reportedly in talks to play the female lead in Cowboy Ninja Viking, opposite 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Patt.
Also Watch
Madhu has not been very vocal and about Priyanka and Nick being together. When asked about her experience on dinner with the American singer she said that she has met Nick for the first time and it is too early to form an opinion.
Priyanka and Nick were first seen together at the 2017 Met Gala, though the rumours really started after they were seen celebrating the Memorial Day holiday together and later spending time with each others families. The marriage rumours were further fuelled when filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced Priyanka's exit from Bharat for a "very very special reason" in the "Nick of time". At once the tweet was taken as a hint that the two are taking their relationship to the next level and reports of the duo's engagement started doing the rounds.
According to Mid-Day, the duo might tie the knot on Nick's 26th birthday which is on September 16. On the work front, the Quantico star will soon start to shoot for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and is also reportedly in talks to play the female lead in Cowboy Ninja Viking, opposite 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Patt.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Andy Murray Withdraws from Washington After tearful 3 a.m. Finish
- Govinda’s Thrusts to Anil Kapoor’s Open Arm Dance: 10 Signature Moves by Bollywood Actors
- Apple Makes History, Becomes World's First Trillion Dollar Company
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...