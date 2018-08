Madhu Chopra Finally Clears the Air on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Rumours

Priyanka Chopra has been much in the headlines lately for her romantic involvement with American singer Nick Jonas. Recently, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra opened up about the same. In a recent media interaction, when Madhu was quizzed if Priyanka is getting married, she said, "No." In earlier interviews Madhu Chopra had mentioned that she can't imagine her daughter with a foreigner, adding that it would be easy to adapt if both sides belong to the same culture.Madhu has not been very vocal and about Priyanka and Nick being together. When asked about her experience on dinner with the American singer she said that she has met Nick for the first time and it is too early to form an opinion.Priyanka and Nick were first seen together at the 2017 Met Gala, though the rumours really started after they were seen celebrating the Memorial Day holiday together and later spending time with each others families. The marriage rumours were further fuelled when filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced Priyanka's exit from Bharat for a "very very special reason" in the "Nick of time". At once the tweet was taken as a hint that the two are taking their relationship to the next level and reports of the duo's engagement started doing the rounds.According to Mid-Day , the duo might tie the knot on Nick's 26th birthday which is on September 16. On the work front, the Quantico star will soon start to shoot for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and is also reportedly in talks to play the female lead in Cowboy Ninja Viking, opposite 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Patt.