Madhu Chopra on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 10-Year Age Gap, Praises Her Son-in-law

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra opened up about her son-in-law Nick Jonas. The Bollywood-Hollywood actress married the Jonas Brothers singer in December 2018 and earlier this year, they welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. While Madhu describes herself as ‘MIL (mother-in-law) of a genius’ on Instagram, she has now addressed the age gap between the couple.

Nick is 10 years younger than Priyanka. Though the age difference drew eyeballs at the time of their wedding, Madhu is unaffected by the decade gap. Speaking with Hauterfly magazine, Madhu said the age gap doesn’t matter and that her son-in-law “sweet.” “Whoever keeps Priyanka happy is my guy,” Madhu said.

Madhu also praised Priyanka for changing the West’s perception of India. “She wants to educate them that you have a lot of misinformation about India. They think we have maharajas, elephants and snake charmers only. We have the best education, best IT, and the medical technology. Who will teach this? Our culture, our rituals, everything has so much good behind them. She believes in them and tries to keep it up there,” she said.

Priyanka and Nick have been busy with parenthood since earlier this year. Priyanka, sharing the first picture of her baby, revealed that their daughter spent over 100 plus days in the NICU. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass," she said on Instagram.

A few days after her baby came home, Priyanka returned to work. The actress was seen on the sets of Citadel.

