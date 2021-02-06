Madhu Guruswamy to Play Antagonist in Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar

Director Prashanth Neel's next film Salaar, starring Prabhas, recently went on the floors. The film was launched in Hyderabad with a customary puja on January 15. Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, who is bankrolling the big-budget action drama, were also in attendance. KGF star Yash also took part in the launch event.

Now, as per the latest report in the Times of India, Madhu Guruswamy will be playing the antagonist in the film. Madhu, who rose to prominence with his role in 'Vajrakaya', has acted in several Kannada and other South Indian films.

Thank you @VKiragandur sir and #Prabhas sir for this opportunity.Thank you my rocky @TheNameIsYash for being with us today.Will not let you all down!!Overwhelmed with all the love and support coming our way.Thank you everyone🙏@hombalefilms#SalaarSaagaBegins #SalaarLaunch pic.twitter.com/34TNIiEMvk — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Prashanth recently completed the shoot of his much-anticipated directorial KGF: Chapter 2. Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 16 this year.

Prabhas also has a slew of other big-budget movies in the pipeline, including romantic film Radhe Shyam, mythological drama Adipurush and an untitled science-fiction drama with director Nag Ashwin. The movie also has Deepika Padukone in starring role.