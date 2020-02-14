Madhubala Birth Anniversary: A Look at Some of Lesser Known Facts of the Bollywood Diva's Life

Late Bollywood star Madhubala was one the most beautiful Indian actresses to be seen on the silver screen. The actress had won millions of hearts with her beauty, personality and charisma. She was also known as The Beauty With Tragedy and The Venus Queen of Indian Cinema.

The beauty beyond comparison breathed her last on February 23, 1969, and bid adieu to this world at the tender age of 36. She bagged her first role as a child artist at the age of nine in Basant. She had also appeared in a number of classics, including Mahal, Amar, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Mughal-e-Azam and Barsaat Ki Raat, to name a few.

As we remember the timeless beauty on her birth anniversary, here are some lesser-known facts about her:

1. Her rendezvous with the glam world was not mere interest but a compulsion. She joined Bollywood to support her family after her father lost his job.

2. She took up the name Madhubala after the release of her first movie Neel Kamal.

3. Madhubala, who started working at a tender age, couldn't attend school. While she was proficient in Urdu and spoke Pashtu, she was not fluent in English. However, she learnt and mastered the language by the age of 17.

4. Madhubala's life was largely guided and influenced by her father Ayatollah Khan, who did not entertain unduly visitors at home, restricting her interactions with stars only to the studio.

5. Due to his father's strictness, Madhubala was never seen at social gatherings, including parties, premieres, picnics, races or even the fundraising drives.

6. Madhubala had a string of relationships, however, the most talked about is the one with tragedy king Dilip Kumar. The relationship didn't last long as Madhubala's father wasn't happy.

7. Losing Dilip Kumar broke Madhubala beyond repair. She decided to marry Kishore Kumar in retaliation. By the time, Kishore had already been married and divorced twice earlier.

8. Her last film, Chalaak couldn't complete due to her ailment.

9. She used to love dogs. In 1959, Madhubala was taking care of 18 dogs at her home.

10. Due to her uncanny resemblance to Marilyn Monroe, she was also known as the Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood.

