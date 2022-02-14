Madhubala Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts About the Mughal-E-Azam Actress

An actress who redefined the standards of beauty and boldness and made her mark with her sophisticated acting skills in Bollywood, Madhubala was one of the evergreen elements of the Indian film industry. Born as Begum Mumtaz Jehan Dehlavi on February 14, Madhubala etched her presence too deep in too little time in the minds of people.

Her roles involved some of the most iconic pieces of art created in Bollywood, including Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Kala Pani, and the masterpiece, Mughal-E-Azam. Madhubala played the character of Anarkali in the 1960-hit and bewitched people with her gorgeous smile and beautiful-yet-mischievous eyes. She is often touted as the Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood.

Today, on her birth anniversary, let’s remember the actress by reading some lesser-known facts about her:

Madhubala was born to father Ataullah Khan and mother Ayesha Begum in a family of 13. She was the fifth among the 11 siblings. She entered the film industry at a very tender age of 9 and earned herself the title of ‘Baby Mumtaz.’ Her first work was the 1942-film Basant. Her last movie featuring the name Mumtaz was 1947, after which she became the queen of everyone’s hearts as Madhubala. The name ‘Madhubala’ was suggested to her by actor-producer Devika Rani, who was immensely impressed by the actor’s work. She also earned the title ‘Venus of Bollywood’ due to her impeccable looks. She refused a role in Hollywood which was offered to her by Academy award-winning director Frank Capra. Madhubala, in her career spanning 20 years, churned more than 70 movies, most of which were a hit at the box office. Her debut Bollywood film, Neel Kamal, was bagged by Madhubala at the age of 14, and that too, opposite Raj Kapoor. Madhubala quit acting after she was diagnosed with a hole in her heart and was given a short period to live. She breathed her last at the young age of 36.

