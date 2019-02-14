English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhubala: Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Iconic Actress on 86th Birth Anniversary
Google India on Thursday commemorated iconic actress Madhubala's 86th birth anniversary with a 'Google Doodle.'
(Photo: A file photo)
Google India on Thursday commemorated iconic actress Madhubala's 86th birth anniversary with a 'Google Doodle.' Popularly known as The Venus of Indian Cinema and The Beauty with Tragedy, Madhubala was known for cinematic jewels like Mughal-e-Azam, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Mr and Mrs 55 and Mahal among many others.
Born as Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, Madhubala made her film debut in a minor role at the age of 9 with the 1942 film Basant, which became the highest-grossing Indian film of that year. However, her acting career actually began with the 1947 film Neel Kamal, which saw her opposite Raj Kapoor.
During the career span of 22 years, Madhubala was known for her sensitive portrayals of women in films-- be it Barsaat Ki Raat or Mahal. She died of heart troubles at a very early age.
In 2013, on International Women's Day, The New York Times published obituaries of 15 "remarkable women" and among them was late actress Madhubala, whom they referred to as: "A Bollywood legend whose tragic life mirrored Marilyn Monroe's."
The obituary also chronicled her tragic romance with Dilip Kumar.
“They had been eager to marry, but Madhubala’s father had set conditions, including that they star in movies he would produce. Kumar demanded that she choose between him and her father. She chose her family. An ugly lawsuit over another movie hastened their breakup,” the newspaper said.
Last year, Madhubala’s youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan announced that a biopic would be made on the late legendary actress. An official statement for the film is yet to announce. Without revealing any name, Bhushan said the biopic would be produced by her “dear friends”.
“I am going in for a biopic on my sister, which will be produced by my very dear friends, very soon. It’s my humble request to all the well-wishers of Madhubala and whosoever is connected with Bollywood or elsewhere to please not attempt a biopic or anything else based on my sister’s life without my permission,” Bhushan had said in a statement.
She added: “The details will be known to her fans and to all concerned when the right time comes. So, please try to avoid any kind of unpleasant situation.”
