Madhubala’s Biopic Confirmed; Actress’ Sister Madhur Bhushan and Shaktimaan Producers to Bankroll Project

The biopic of legendary actress Madhubala has been confirmed after a lot of speculation and rumors. According to reports, the shooting for the biopic will start soon as veteran actor’s youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan has joined hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, which is also producing the Shaktimaan trilogy. However, no actor or director has been roped in yet and the producers are in no hurry to do so.

As per a Pinkvilla report, a source close to the development of the project revealed that many top actresses and filmmakers are interested in being part of the biopic but the makers are taking deep thought about the cast and the direction. As quoted by the news portal, the source revealed, “Many top actors including a couple of reigning female stars, as well as top filmmakers are keenly interested in collaborating on the project. But makers are in no hurry vis-à-vis collaborations. So, no studio/production house or talents have been roped in yet for the said film,”

Talking to ANI, Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan revealed that making a biopic of her loved sister is her “long-standing dream”. She further revealed that while the late actress had a short-lived life but her life is worth every moment. She told the news agency, “All my sisters and I have joined hands to make this dream come true. With God’s blessings and the dedication of my partners – Arvindji, Prashant and Vinay, I am confident that this biopic will be made successfully on a grand level. We need everyone’s blessings to put together this project beautifully,”

Reports about the biopic were doing rounds on the internet for quite some time to showcase the story of one of the most beautiful actresses on big screens. While they were just speculation till a few days ago, the confirmation from the makers has made it official.

