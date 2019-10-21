Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

EXIT Poll Results

Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Madhubala's Doppelganger Takes Social Media By Storm

Priyanka Kandwal is being called 'TikTok ki Madhubala' after she uploaded videos of her lip-syncing to songs picturised on the iconic Bollywood actress.

IANS

Updated:October 21, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Madhubala's Doppelganger Takes Social Media By Storm
credits - Priyanka Kandwal instagram

A woman named Priyanka Kandwal has grabbed the spotlight on social media platforms such as Tik Tok, Twitter and Instagram for her resemblance to iconic Bollywood actress Madhubala. She can be seen lip-syncing to songs picturised on the late actress on Chinese short video sharing app Tik Tok.

Kandwal has lip-synced to songs like Haal kaisa hai janaab ka, Achha ji main haari, and Dekhne Mein Bhola Hai. Various videos of Kandwal lip-syncing has gone viral. Soon after, netizens and Kandwal's followers began calling her TikTok ki Madhubala'.

Here are some the tweets praising Kandwal's video:

A person with username @KaziFaiyyaz posted from his Twitter account: "Eyes Expression, Same Like Madhu Bala , MA'SHA'ALLAH, God Bless."

"You have resurrected the old Golden era of Madhubala for present gen.. give it a fitting meaning," another user tweeted.

Another user posted an image of Priyanka Kandwal on Twitter with a caption "New age Madubala..".

"The accent and expression, leads some old memories pass through my eyes," another tweet read.

"You are stunning! Madhubala reborn," another person posted.

After getting famous on social media Kandwal wrote from her Twitter handle: "Main Sachi Madhubala jaisi dikhti ailaaa ?? #madhubala #heroine #BollywoodActress #indiancinema."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram