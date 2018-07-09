English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Madhubala's Sister to Make Biopic on Legendary Actress
Madhubala is known for cinematic jewels like Mughal-e-Azam, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Haathi Mere Saathi and Mahal among many others.
(Photo: A file photo)
Madhubala's youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan has announced that a biopic will be made on the late legendary actress.
An official statement for the film and the cast will be made later. Without revealing any name, Bhushan said the biopic will be produced by her "dear friends".
"I am going in for a biopic on my sister, which will be produced by my very dear friends, very soon. It's my humble request to all the well-wishers of Madhubala and whosoever is connected with Bollywood or elsewhere to please not attempt a biopic or anything else based on my sister's life without my permission," Bhushan said in a statement.
She added: "The details will be known to her fans and to all concerned when the right time comes. So, please try to avoid any kind of unpleasant situation."
Bhushan is believed to have been thinking about a biopic on her illustrious sister's life ever since a wax statue was unveiled last year, at Madame Tussauds museum in Delhi.
"A number of people from Bollywood and otherwise have approached Bhushan repeatedly over the past few years to acquire the rights to make a film on Madhubala's life. But she has always been clear that full justice should be done to her sister's life and that's why a film should be made in a beautiful manner. She thinks this is the right time to go ahead with it," a source said.
The source also said that a director and actors for the biopic are yet to be locked but all the details will be out officially by the end of the year.
"Bhushan won't be directing the film for sure. Only the top names are going to be involved with the film," the source added.
Popularly known as 'The Venus of Indian Cinema' and 'The Beauty with Tragedy', Madhubala is known for cinematic jewels like Mughal-e-Azam, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Haathi Mere Saathi and Mahal among many others.
