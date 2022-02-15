Madhubala's Siter 'Tortured in Auckland by Daughter-in-law', Niece Writes to PM Jacinda

Perveez Somji, the niece of late actor Madhubala and daughter of elder sister Kaneez Balsara, has written to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about how her mother was subject to torture by her daughter-in-law. In her letter, Perveez talked about all that her mother had to endure before she came to live with her.

Parveez wants the New Zealand Prime Minister to have all the information about this incident. Talking to a leading news portal, Parveez said that it is true that she has written to the PM but she does not want to give any more information at this point. Recently, Kaneez had to go through a lot of torture in Auckland.

Her daughter-in-law had sent her to Mumbai from Auckland without money or food. She didn’t even have money for RT PCR at the airport. Airport authorities told Perveez that Kaneez neither had money in her bag nor did she eat anything. Kaneez felt a little better after seeing her daughter, and the first thing she said was that she was hungry.

This comes close on the heels of February 14, the birth anniversary of Madhubala. On the occasion, her sister Madhur Bhushan spoke to the media about the actor. Madhur said that Madhubala was not happy even after marriage. She added that Madhubala had a hole in her heart and she wanted to go to London for her treatment. However, it was then that Kishor Kumar proposed to her for marriage. The two went to London together after marriage. Although Madhubala’s married life was mostly alone since Kishore Da remained busy with his work and work commitments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.