1-min read

Madhur Bhandarkar Dismisses Reports of Making a Film on Taimur Ali Khan

Madhur Bhandarkar had registered 'Taimur' as a film title, sparking rumours that a movie on the two-year-old may be in the making.

IANS

Updated:April 18, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
Madhur Bhandarkar Dismisses Reports of Making a Film on Taimur Ali Khan
Images: Instagram
National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has dismissed reports that he is making a film on actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan.

The filmmaker was asked about it when he attended the launch of Farah Khan Ali's book Farah Khan - A Bejewelled Life in Mumbai.

Taimur is one celebrity kid who is the blue eyed boy of the paparazzi in Mumbai, and his photographs and videos keep going viral on social media.

Late last year, reports had emerged that Bhandarkar had registered 'Taimur' as a film title, sparking rumours that a movie on the two-year-old may be in the making.

Bhandarkar, who directed Kareena in Heroine, however, said, "No... it is nothing like that. My production house keeps registering titles, so there are many such titles like 'Awards' or 'Bollywood Vibes', so that doesn't mean that we are making a film right now."

Talking about his next film titled Ghalib, Bhandarkar said, "My journey starting from my first film Chandni Bar to my last film Indu Sarkar has been really fantastic. Right now, I am working on a film which is titled as Ghalib. It is based on sand mafias. I have been doing research for this film since last 6-8 months."

"I am also working on a web series, so I have been busy with all these things. The kind of cinema I prefer to do, it takes time to work on those films. I am happy that it's on the fag end of completion and very soon, I will make announcement about it," she said.

Recently, the organisers of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards announced that Bhandarkar will receive a special award for his contribution to Indian cinema. He said, "It's a big achievement for me."

