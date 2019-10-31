Madhur Bhandarkar for Single Window System in Assam to Attract Outside Filmmakers
A file photo of Madhur Bhandarkar.
National Award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Wednesday said a single window system should be in place in Assam to attract producers for shooting their films in the state. Bhandarkar called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and discussed various issues related to the development of film industry in the state.
The Bollywood director suggested Sonowal that a single window system should be put in place so that filmmakers and producers could obtain necessary clearances and permissions for shooting their films in Assam.
The chief minister said a lot of steps have been taken by the state government to revive the Assamese film industry. He requested Bhandarkar to shoot one of his films in Assam so that the state's natural beauty could be projected worldwide.
Bhandarkar also stressed on the need to attract film producers from West Bengal or Southern India to visit Assam apart from Bollywood so that artistes and technicians here could find substantive works all year round.
Sonowal informed him that Standard Operating Procedure for a Film Tourism Policy in the state is being prepared and once finalized, it will make Assam one of the most attractive destinations for filmmakers.
Bhandarkar is in the city for attending the 3rd Guwahati International Film Festival, which is beginning tomorrow.
