Madhur Bhandarkar on His Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations: I Always Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganesh Mahotsav is a special time of the year when friends and families come together to celebrate the spirit of Ganpati. Not only the people of Mumbai but the Bollywood fraternity has been known to partake in festivities with full rigour. Prominent film director Madhur Bhandarkar is no exception as he is all geared up to celebrate his favourite festival with friends and family.

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, the Fashion director mulled over his plans. He shared, “We celebrate it like everyone else, with lots of love and Maharashtrian food. There’s Ganpati aarti as well and everything is eco-friendly. See, for the last two years, it was very mellow because of Covid. There were a lot of restrictions on everyone. This year will be more fun-filled with close people.”

Madhur also recounted memories from his childhood days about relishing delicious sweets with no end in sight and how the auspicious festival has evolved with time. He revealed, “As kids, we used to have lots of sweets when relatives would come and visit us. But now I can’t do the same, because I also have to take care of my diet. During childhood, it was a different kind of fun. My cousins from all over the city used to come to our house and stay with us. Now the time has changed completely. Earlier it used to be a celebration of three days, but now it’s only one. Now everybody has grown up and is busy. Now they have kids and they are more into gadgets and Instagram. Our times were different, we didn’t have many things except television, so we used to play games and even listen to Hindi songs on those old tape cassettes.”

The Calendar Girls director is quite fond of the biggest and the most popular Ganesh pandals of Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja and he makes it a point to visit the pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi. He shared, “Yeah, I always visit Lalbaugcha Raja.” He also went on to express his thoughts on the dress code for the pandal that has been traditional attire for the last 12 years. He said, “I think obviously the committee has taken the decision, we should respect that. I have no clue about it. If they have requested then I think we should respect the decorum of the committee. It’s their decision.”

On the professional front, Madhur Bhandarkar has been busy filming for his next project, Babli Bouncer. Touted to be a drama film, it would feature Tamannaah Bhatia and is scheduled to be released on September 23, 2022, on a popular OTT platform.

