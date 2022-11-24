Madhur Bhandarkar Poses With KGF Star Yash, Netizens Ask Them to Make a Film Together

After Babli Bouncer, Madhur Bhandarkar is now gearing up for the release of his film India Lockdown with Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar and Aahana Kumara. In between his busy schedule, the Page 3 director caught up with KGF star Yash and shared a picture of the same on social media. He even penned a wholesome note for the pan-India heartthrob. On Wednesday, Bhandarkar took to his Instagram handle to post pictures where Yash could be seen posing with the Fashion director.

In another snap, the two talented individuals can be seen engrossed in a conversation with each other. Yash is wearing an olive-green t-shirt and black trousers, he is also sporting his iconic beard and a cap. On the other hand, Bhandarkar smiles ear to ear in his black tracksuit and pants. He wrote in the caption, “Had the privilege of interacting with the Highly Successful Kannada Heartthrob SuperStar @thenameisyash in Goa… Wished him more successful🏆💪 films & for great future endeavours… Thanked him for his great contribution to Pan Indian Cinema.’

Seeing both of them together, fans couldn’t stop themselves but complimented the duo. One of them wrote, “Salaam Rocky Bhai!!" Another one commented, “Next movie Madhur Bhandarkar with him!" Someone also said, “Yash Boss!!(with fire emoji)".

Yash’s KGF 2 was a path-breaking success as it not only garnered Rs 1200 crores at the Box office but became a Pan-India phenomenon with movie buffs thronging to theatres to see superstar Yash in action. On the other hand, Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown will follow four parallel stories and the repercussions of the covid pandemic on the people of India and is the first Indian feature film on the covid pandemic. The film will also feature Sai Tamhankar and Prakash Belawadi in key roles.

Madhur Bhandarkar had said earlier, “Lockdown was a tough phase for many as people struggled to make ends meet and that gave seed to a thought to make a film on people affected by the lockdown. ‘India Lockdown’ is a product of my observations, and it depicts raw stories of real people across various walks of life. This is a film that will resonate with many in some or the other way and I am glad that it will be released on ZEE5 and reach out to so many people across the world".

Written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah with Madhur Bhandarkar, ‘India Lockdown’ explores the lives of disparate characters who are catapulted into an unforeseen dramatic situation instigated by the lockdown due to the corona pandemic.

