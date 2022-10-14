Madhur Bhandarkar Recalls Delivering Cassettes to Everyone 'From Sex Workers to Police'

Like most celebrities, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also had his fair share of ups and downs. Known for directing movies like Fashion, Heroine, and Page 3 among others, Madhur Bhandarkar in a chat with Pinkvilla recalled the struggles he had to go through during his childhood. He revealed that he was forced to drop out of school and began working unusual jobs as his family encountered financial difficulties. Delivering video cassettes was one of the odd tasks Madhur Bhandarkar engaged in, which he subsequently converted into a company. He remembers distributing these cassettes to virtually everyone in Mumbai, from sex workers and members of the underworld to popular Bollywood celebs. He toiled for several more years before he was able to direct his debut movie Trishakti in 1999.

During the conversation, Madhur revealed, “Some circumstances came in our (lower middle-class) family that we went far below the poverty line. I couldn’t afford to go to school also, and I failed too. So I started doing odd jobs at a young age. At that time, in 1983-84, video cassettes just came into trend, and I felt it can be a business. So I would buy cassettes for ₹10 at one place and sell them at ₹30 to others. I first started as a delivery boy in 1982. For three to four months, I would deliver cassettes for others before I started my own business. Money started coming in, I would deliver cassettes to all houses.”

He further said, “I started on a bicycle and later I got a scooter.” Madhur delivered cassettes to a wide range of people, including sex workers, girls from beer bars, the underworld, skyscrapers and bungalows, jhuggi jhopris, Bollywood folks, and cops for three years. He told that he even delivered tapes to Subash Ghai, Raj Sippi, and Mithun Chakraborty’s houses.

Later, after a few years, video cassettes were so widely used that Madhur’s company failed. He also did jobs like sewing zips onto pants before moving to Muscat, where his sister lived. He also worked in several types of factories there as well as in Dubai before returning to Mumbai and beginning work as an assistant on Bollywood sets.

He then began assisting Ram Gopal Varma and appeared in his 1995 film Rangeela before making his directorial debut. While his first film was a failure, he found popularity and recognition with his second, Chandni Bar, which won a National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues in 2001. His most recent feature was the Disney Plus Hotstar flick Babli Bouncer, which starred Tamannaah.

