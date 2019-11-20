Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Madhur Bhandarkar Visits Lata Mangeshkar in Hospital, Says She is 'Stable'

Lata Mangeshkar, who is also known as Nightingale of India, has been hospitalised for viral chest congestion. The legendary singer was rushed to hospital last week after she complained of breathing problem.

IANS

Updated:November 20, 2019, 7:17 AM IST
Madhur Bhandarkar Visits Lata Mangeshkar in Hospital, Says She is 'Stable'
Image: Lata Mangeshkar, Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar visited veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbais Breach Candy Hospital, and he took to social media on Tuesday evening to inform that the melody queen is now "stable".

"Visited the Hospital to see @lata_mangeshkar didi glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery #latamangeshkar," wrote Madhur on his Instagram account on Tuesday evening.

Lata Mangeshkar, who is also known as Nightingale of India, has been hospitalised for viral chest congestion. The legendary singer was rushed to hospital last week after she complained of breathing problem.

Reacting to Bhandarkar's social media post, fans sounded relieved.

They flooded the post with comments like "Thanks for news sir, get well soon to Lataji"; "Wish her speedy recovery", and "So glad that Latajee is recovering back to good health".

