Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar Shares Her Experience Of Being A Real-Life Arundhati

The audience has developed an immense liking for the Marathi TV series Aai Kuthe Kay Kartey. The characters of this series have carved a special place in the hearts of the masses, especially the character of Arundhati Deshmukh, played by Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar. The audience thoroughly loved the actress, who diligently enacted her role as a loving mother. Arundhati is also a mother to a daughter in real life. Recently, she shared her experience of being a mother in an Instagram post.

The actress wrote that as her character Arundhati faces a lot of ups and downs in the TV series, she similarly faces her share of struggles in real life.

Madhurani said that she has been doing this series for the last two years. The diva said that her husband and daughter live in Pune while she has to shoot for the TV series in Mumbai. She said that she can’t meet her daughter Swarali too often while shooting. The busy schedule even goes on for 20–30 working days. Even when her daughter is ill, she can’t be with her due to work commitments.

Although Madhurani took a sigh of relief as her husband, Pramod, takes care of everything, she also thanked her support staff for taking care of her daughter. Madhurani described how her support staff gets Swarali ready for school, fed and played with her. She thanked them for working with great love and devotion so the actress could work confidently.

She concluded the post by thanking her husband, mother, Vijay, Amol, Anita, Jyoti, and Anuradha. The actress also thanked Asha, Rituja, and Amrita.

Madhurani has made a beautiful collage of photos, thanking all the people who have been such tremendous supporters. People loved this kind gesture by Madhurani and bestowed love in the comment section.

