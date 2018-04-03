GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Madhuri Dixit And Karan Johar Unveil First Look Of Bucket List, Check It Out

Bucket List, directed by Tejas Deoskar, will be Madhuri Dixit's first Marathi-language film, and is set to release on May 25.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2018, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Madhuri Dixit And Karan Johar Unveil First Look Of Bucket List, Check It Out
Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit were judges of 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' for two consecutive seasons.
Madhuri Dixit-Nene is super pumped about her upcoming Marathi film, Bucket List, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, with the actress and the filmmaker unveiling the first look of the film on social media today.

Madhuri started things off, when she took to Twitter to ask Karan what's one thing he'd like to tick off his bucket list.




Pat came the Student Of The Year director's reply:




Madhuri wrote back:




Following the exchange, both Madhuri and Karan put up the film's first poster on their respective accounts:








Bucket List, directed by Tejas Deoskar, will be Madhuri's first Marathi-language film, and is set to release on May 25.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India

Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India

Recommended For You