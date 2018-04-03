Madhuri Dixit And Karan Johar Unveil First Look Of Bucket List, Check It Out

Hey @karanjohar what is that one thing you'd want to tick off your bucket list this year? — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 3, 2018

To present you in a Marathi film! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 3, 2018

Oh that's exciting. Then what are we waiting for? — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 3, 2018

Madhuri Dixit-Nene is super pumped about her upcoming Marathi film, Bucket List, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, with the actress and the filmmaker unveiling the first look of the film on social media today.Madhuri started things off, when she took to Twitter to ask Karan what's one thing he'd like to tick off his bucket list.Pat came the Student Of The Year director's reply:Madhuri wrote back:Following the exchange, both Madhuri and Karan put up the film's first poster on their respective accounts:Bucket List, directed by Tejas Deoskar, will be Madhuri's first Marathi-language film, and is set to release on May 25.