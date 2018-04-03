English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhuri Dixit And Karan Johar Unveil First Look Of Bucket List, Check It Out
Bucket List, directed by Tejas Deoskar, will be Madhuri Dixit's first Marathi-language film, and is set to release on May 25.
Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit were judges of 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' for two consecutive seasons.
Madhuri Dixit-Nene is super pumped about her upcoming Marathi film, Bucket List, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, with the actress and the filmmaker unveiling the first look of the film on social media today.
Madhuri started things off, when she took to Twitter to ask Karan what's one thing he'd like to tick off his bucket list.
Pat came the Student Of The Year director's reply:
Madhuri wrote back:
Following the exchange, both Madhuri and Karan put up the film's first poster on their respective accounts:
Bucket List, directed by Tejas Deoskar, will be Madhuri's first Marathi-language film, and is set to release on May 25.
-
