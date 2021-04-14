Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi Groove on ‘Dilbar’ Song, Watch Video

Gorgeous Madhuri Dixit and sizzling Nora Fatehi gave their fans a jaw-dropping moment when the duo matched steps on Nora’s popular reprised version of ‘Dilbar’ track.

Nora will be seen on the dance reality show Dance Deewane season 3, the same show the Bollywood actress Madhuri is currently judging. A video from the show that has recently surfaced on the internet has left fans mesmerized. The viral video shows how two of Bollywood’s best dancers, Madhuri and Nora set the stage on fire with their captivating performance.

In the video, both Madhuri and Nora are seen performing the hook step of the peppy number from John Abraham starter movie Satyameva Jayate.

Madhuri looked exquisite in Amit Aggarwal’s metallic chevron lehenga from the ‘Euphor’ collection, while the hot diva, Nora looked seductive in a heavily embellished sheer silver gown.

Madhuri completed her look with drop diamond earrings and a neckpiece. Her subtle eye makeup pronounced with bold pink lips gave the overall ensemble a youthful appeal. Her messy bun added oomph to the overall appeal.

Madhuri has also shared a series of pictures in the same outlook on Instagram.

Nora integrated silver danglers with full-sleeved gown and pulled a wet hair wavy hairstyle to keep the entire look smouldering hot.

Lately, Madhuri uploaded another short clip of the duo dancing together, but this time on Madhuri’s chartbuster, “Mera piya ghar aya”. Both seem to have a great time together performing on one of the popular 90s songs.

On the professional front, Nora will next be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and debutante Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon portraying crucial roles. The film is based on the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport with the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

