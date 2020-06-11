Madhuri Dixit And Sanjay Dutt's Iconic Film 'Khal Nayak' To Have A Sequel? Actress Replies

There has been buzz about a sequel to the hit 1993 film Khal Nayak, but the films heroine Madhuri Dixit does not seem to be aware of the reports.

Khal Nayak features one of Madhuri's most famous songs, Choli ke peeche kya hai, and a lot of her fans have been hoping to see her in its sequel too.

Asked about the sequel, Madhuri told IANS: "That's news to me. I have no idea. It is a surprise for me."

"It depends on the script, how they are planning to do, where they want to shoot. I think we will take things as they come," she said when asked if she would like to continue with the film's story that revolved around the escape and attempted capture of the criminal Ballu (Sanjay Dutt) by the cop Ram (Jackie Shroff) and his girlfriend, officer Ganga (Madhuri).

In fact, she said she hasn't really given a thought to remakes or sequels of any of the films that she starred in.

"I think it's up to others," said the actress, who has given many hits like Tezaab, Dil, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Dil To Pagal Hai.

As of now, she looks forward to getting back to the studios after a long break due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"After the lockdown, I will resume my projects like 'Dance Deewane' and a Netflix project. I will be back to the studios," she said.

Last year, Madhuri had made her debut as a producer with the Marathi film "15 August". She followed it up with a second Marathi production, Panchak.

