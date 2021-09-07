Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene are Proud Parents as Their Son Begins College at University Of Southern California

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene are quite delighted as their son Arin started college at the University of Southern California. Dr Nene couldn’t control his excitement and took to social media to express his happiness. He dropped a couple of pictures from Arin’s college and wrote, “Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers.” The proud father called Arin ‘a Trojan; and wished him all the best for his lifelong learning. In one of the pictures, while Dr Nene can be seen posing with Arin, another picture features a happy family of Madhuri, Dr Nene, Arin and Ryan.

Arin graduated from High School this year in May. Both Dr Nene, as well as Madhuri, shared a heartwarming post to express their happiness. Madhuri dropped a video where she can be seen making Arin ready for his convocation and the teenager flying his graduation cap. The actress wrote, “A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colours, congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021.” She further appreciated all the students graduating this year despite the hardships faced due to Covid-19. In her post, she also saluted the students’ resilience, strength, hard work, and focus to rise above the situation and succeed and wished him all the success. The post has garnered over 2.2 lakh views.

On the other hand, Dr Nene dropped a picture of himself posing happily with Arin and Madhuri and mentioned how hard it is for him to believe that his son is graduating soon and going off to college. He also mentioned how the kids, their schools, and the parents worked hard to make it through virtual education.

Madhuri is currently seen in the dance reality show Dance Deewane as the judge. She was last seen on the big screen in Karan Johar’s period drama Kalank in 2019.

