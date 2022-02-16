Madhuri Dixit: Bappi Lahiri Gave Such Good Music For My Films Prem Pratigya and Thanedaar

One of the biggest dance hits in Madhuri Dixit’s career is the song Tamma Tamma from the 1990 film Thanedaar. The film is perhaps most remembered for the hit song Tamma Tamma Loge and its quirky dancing moves. The film’s music was composed by Bappi Lahiri, who passed away on February 15 after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder.

Remembering the disco king of Bollywood, Madhuri said that she his legacy will live on. She had last met him at the grand finale of the reality show Dance Deeane Season 3. “I recently met him on the sets of Dance Deewane. He has given such good music for my films like Prem Pratigya, where he composed Pyaar Kabhi Kum Nahi Karna, or Tamma Tamma from Thanedaar. He has done some beautiful melodic songs like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna," the actress said during an interaction to promote her upcoming show, The Fame Game.

“He was also known as the disco king, so he has created a legacy which will always live on. It is really sad that he is no more with us. He was only 69. This is a big loss for the Hindi Music Industry. Today we’ve lost a gem with a golden heart & a golden voice. We all are sad but what will stay with us is his legacy," she added.

For more: Bappi Lahiri Passes Away LIVE Updates: Music Composer’s Funeral On Thursday After Son Returns From US; Bollywood, Fans Pay Tributes

The news of Bappi Lahiri’s demise has left everyone heartbroken. He suffered from multiple health issues and was hospitalised for a month. Eventually, the music maestro passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea on February 15 late night. The entire Indian film and music industry is mourning the big loss and the internet is flooded with heart-warming tributes in honour of the late singer-composer. Priyanka Chopra, Hema Malini, Kajol are among the few Bollywood stars who took to social media to condole his death.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.