English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhuri Dixit Believes Hindi Film Industry has Democratised a Lot Over the Years
Madhuri Dixit believes the Hindi film industry has democratised a lot over the years and it has enabled actors like her to try their hands at different things.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is considering fielding Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, party sources said. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Madhuri Dixit believes the Hindi film industry has democratised a lot over the years and it has enabled actors like her to try their hands at different things.
Apart from acting, Madhuri has ventured into production and she is also set to come out with an English pop album. She says such avenues were not available for actors earlier.
"I love to do all these different things because this is all within my domain like singing, dancing, creating and movies etc. I like to experiment with different things. That is why I did the album because it is also a way of expression and what I want to say through my songs. So it's an expression of your emotion through the song," Madhuri told PTI.
"I believe it is the recent atmosphere in Bollywood that has enabled me to do so and be at so many places at the same time... Earlier, there weren't so many avenues. We used to do what? Movies. Ads were not even made that much then. But today there are so many things that you can explore, which is amazing."
Madhuri says the filmmaking process has also been overhauled as these days there is no mandatory requirements for song and dance sequences in the films.
"The situation in the industry is content-driven today. There are no trappings of Bollywood anymore. In the sense that when we used to make movies, they would say, 'We need one song, one happy song and one sad song.'
"There were a lot of things but today audiences are exposed to the cinema from all over the world that and that has broadened their minds. They want to see something different from just another regular Hindi film," the actor says.
It is also refreshing for background players of a film, like writers and directors, as they get to explore different themes and issues through their work, she says.
"In this scenario, exploring different subjects is a wonderful opportunity for everyone, including makers, writers and actors. There are no constraints about mandatory things. They can just stick to one topic and can make a lovely movie out of that," she adds.
Madhuri is currently awaiting the release of her film "Total Dhamaal".
Directed by Indra Kumar, the film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh, will hit the theatres countrywide on February 22.
Apart from acting, Madhuri has ventured into production and she is also set to come out with an English pop album. She says such avenues were not available for actors earlier.
"I love to do all these different things because this is all within my domain like singing, dancing, creating and movies etc. I like to experiment with different things. That is why I did the album because it is also a way of expression and what I want to say through my songs. So it's an expression of your emotion through the song," Madhuri told PTI.
"I believe it is the recent atmosphere in Bollywood that has enabled me to do so and be at so many places at the same time... Earlier, there weren't so many avenues. We used to do what? Movies. Ads were not even made that much then. But today there are so many things that you can explore, which is amazing."
Madhuri says the filmmaking process has also been overhauled as these days there is no mandatory requirements for song and dance sequences in the films.
"The situation in the industry is content-driven today. There are no trappings of Bollywood anymore. In the sense that when we used to make movies, they would say, 'We need one song, one happy song and one sad song.'
"There were a lot of things but today audiences are exposed to the cinema from all over the world that and that has broadened their minds. They want to see something different from just another regular Hindi film," the actor says.
It is also refreshing for background players of a film, like writers and directors, as they get to explore different themes and issues through their work, she says.
"In this scenario, exploring different subjects is a wonderful opportunity for everyone, including makers, writers and actors. There are no constraints about mandatory things. They can just stick to one topic and can make a lovely movie out of that," she adds.
Madhuri is currently awaiting the release of her film "Total Dhamaal".
Directed by Indra Kumar, the film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh, will hit the theatres countrywide on February 22.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Launched: Everything You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Mi 9 With Snapdragon 855, Triple-Cameras, And Upto 12GB RAM Announced
- Is the Indian Government Set to Regulate Artificial Intelligence And Its Ethics?
- Noida Robbers Get a Taste of Their Own Medicine After Falling From Bike With Stolen Cash
- Shanaya Kapoor to Make Bollywood Debut With Cousin Janhvi Kapoor's Film, Deets Inside
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results