Madhuri Dixit Buys Luxurious Apartment In Mumbai's Worli For Rs 48 Cr; Deets Inside

Madhuri Dixit has purchased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. The flat is situated in the Lower Parel area and is located in the Indiabulls Blu project. The apartment is worth Rs 48 crores and is on the 53rd floor of the building. Reportedly, the registration for the property was done on September 28.

As reported by The Indian Express, Madhuri Dixit signed the conveyance deed with the seller Calleis Land Development Private Limited last month when she paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.4 crores. The residential property is set in an area of 5,384 sq ft and comes with seven car parking spaces. Not just this, but the luxurious apartment offers a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea. Other amenities that are offered with residential property include swimming pools, a football pitch, a gym, spa, and a club too.

In July this year, Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani’s firm named Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP also purchased an apartment for Rs 119 crore in Mumbai. Reportedly, it is a sea-view luxury quadruplex apartment that spreads across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the building. It came with 19 parking slots in the building and has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace.

Prior to this, Rajkummar Rao also bought a luxury triplex apartment in Mumbai’s juhu area. The HIT: The First Case actor purchased this property from late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor for Rs 44 crores.

Meanwhile, talking about Madhuri Dixit, she is currently seen as a judge in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Besides this, she is also gearing for the release of her upcoming film Maja Ma alongside Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, Srishti Shrivastava and Rajit Kapur in key roles. The film will be released on October 6, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

