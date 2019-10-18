Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 20th Anniversary in Seychelles with ‘Forever Soulmate’ Shriram Nene

It has been two decades since Bollywood actress and ‘Dhak-Dhak’ girl Madhuri Dixit got married to Dr Shriram Nene. Madhuri, who tied the knot with Dr Nene on October 17, 1999, celebrated her 20th anniversary on Thursday. The couple celebrated their special day in the most romantic way possible in Seychelles. Madhuri shared a slew of adorable pictures and captioned them, "Happy anniversary @drneneofficial (heart emoji) Here's to many more years of being in love & celebrating life! (sic)."

In one of the pictures shared by Madhuri, the actress is seen kissing her husband as they pose for the picture in a swimming pool. She captioned the picture, "Soulmates forever @drneneofficial #20Years"

Dr Nene also took to the photo-sharing app and posted a collection of pictures from their vacation. He captioned the pictures, "Have spent 20 years together living the dream. Have raised kids, brought down the house with laughter together, and built things for everyone. Looking forward to a lifetime with my soulmate, @madhuridixitnene and making the world a better place to live."

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene are parents to two sons - Arin and Ryan.

The 52-year-old actress was last seen in Kalank and has donned the cap of a producer for an upcoming Marathi film titled Panchak, which is co-produced by her husband.

Madhuri Dixit also judged the second season of dance reality show Dance Deewane 2.

