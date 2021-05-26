Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 25 Years of 'Iconic Film' Prem Granth

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is celebrating the 25th anniversary of one of her hit movies Prem Granth on Wednesday. The actress shared some throwback pictures from the sets of the 1996 movie that starred Rishi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Anupam Kher.

Captioning the post, Madhuri described Prem Granth as an “iconic” movie that was based on a subject ahead of its time. Directed by Rajiv Kapoor, the movie was produced by his eldest brother Randhir Kapoor. It is also believed that the movie was an adaptation of English author Thomas Hardy’s Tess of the d'Urbervilles. The Victorian era novel that again questioned society’s behaviour towards sexual assault survivors.

Madhuri played the role of Kajri, a woman who belonged to the suppressed lower caste in a village. Kajri falls in love with Somen, played by Rishi Kapoor, after a chance meeting at a fair. However, she is sexually assaulted by an authoritative man from the village and becomes pregnant with his child. Escaping this trauma, Kajri leaves her village and gives birth to the child in isolation. Madhuri’s character, is seen facing societal abandonment and is stigmatised for her sexual assault. Not being able to fend for her newborn baby, Madhuri even faces rejection by the temple priest, Swami Dharam Bhushan Maharaj, played by Anupam Kher, when she seeks her child’s burial.

The movie portrayed this sensitive topic back in 1996 when conversation around sexual assault against women was not openly held. Madhuri’s Instagram post features a series of behind the scene pictures from the sets of the movie. In one of the pictures, she is seen sitting next to Randhir as the shot is being prepared, while another picture features the entire cast and crew of the movie.

Director of Prem Granth, Rajiv, passed away earlier this year in February after suffering a heart attack.

