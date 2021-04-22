Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 27 Years of 'Anjaam', Calls It One of Her 'Memorable Films'

The Shah Rukh Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer Anjaam released 27 years ago on this day. The actress shared a few stills from the film on Instagram on Thursday and said it was one of her memorable films.

“#27YearsOfAnjaam One of my memorable films with @iamsrk and #DeepakTijori filled with lots of emotions, drama, and entertainment," Madhuri wrote as a caption with the images.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Rahul Rawail’s Anjaam released in 1994, and was the third and final of SRK’s famous antihero trilogy, after Baazigar and Darr. The film cast Madhuri as an air-hostess and Deepak Tijori as her husband. Shah Rukh played a rich young man obsessed with the air-hostess, so much so that he turns a psychopath.

The film fared below expectations at the box office, though Anand-Milind’s music was a superhit. The soft romantic number “Badi mushkil hai", sung by Abhijeet, and Poornima Shrestha’s “Channe ke khet", a raunchy dance number filmed on Madhuri, continue to be much loved by fans to this day.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here