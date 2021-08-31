Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 30 Years of Saajan With Urmila Matondkar on Dance Deewane 3

Madhuri Dixit celebrated 30 years of the musical blockbuster Saajan on the sets of Dance Deewane season 3. The actress on Monday shared a reel on her Instagram account in which she was seen performing on the film’s popular track titled ‘Tu Shayar Hai,’ along with Urmila Matondkar. Urmila, who has been away from the limelight for a while now, will make an appearance on Dance Deewane 3 for a special episode.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Madhuri thanked Urmila. She wrote, “Thank you @urmilamatondkarofficial for celebrating #30yearsofsaajan with me 💕😊 #saajan”. The video features Madhuri in a pink Indian attire while Urmila is seen wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Saajan, which released in 1991, also starred Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The romantic drama was directed by Lawrence D’Souza and produced by Sudhakar Bokade. The film became the highest grosser of 1991. It was also popular for its music, which was composed by the popular composer duo Nadeem–Shravan.

The film industry lost Shravan Rathod earlier this year due to Covid-19. The musician, along with Nadeem Saifi, produced memorable music for films such as Aashiqui, Phool aur Kaante, Raja Hindustani, Deewana, Sadak, Saajan and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, among many others. Aamir Khan was the initial choice for Sanjay Dutt’s role of Aman. Despite liking the story, he did not connect to his role and upon his refusal, Sanjay Dutt was cast.

