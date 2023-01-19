Madhuri Dixit Dancing to Qala Song Ghodey Pe Sawaar Impresses Netizens, Check Their Reaction

Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit chose to kill her midweek blues with her effortless dance prowess. The Devdas fame often wins hearts on social media by uploading quirky reels and this time, she hopped on the rising ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’ trend to entertain her followers. Blooming like a sunflower in yellow, Madhuri Dixit lipsyncs the Qala track which is elevated by her graceful expressions. Be it perfectly catching the beats or moving her hands with the slow tempo rhythm of the retro-inspired song, the 90s icon does it all with great poise and elegance.

While channeling her ‘Wednesday mood’, Dixit asked, “Balma ghodey pe kyu sawar hai?” in the caption segment of the reel video. Watch the clip here:

Within just a day, the video has garnered over 2 lakh likes and over 1.9 million views on the photo-sharing application. Meanwhile, a string of users also complimented the 90s diva for her priceless expressions and movements. A user wrote, “Very Graceful as always ma'am,” while another commented, “No anyone can defeat you.” Notably, this reel video marks her first one after welcoming the New Year, and referring to the same, a user added, “Yaay the queen of reels is back!”

In a subsequent post, the actress also flaunted her exceptional sartorial pick for the day which was an apt blend of traditional and western detailing. She looked timeless in a yellow modernized lehenga featuring an exaggerated wavy detail. It was paired with a sleeveless blouse with intrinsic floral work done it white thread. But what stole the limelight was the fact that she ditched the traditional dupatta and added a matching sheer jacket stylized with cape sleeves that extended to her waist. While emphasizing the yellow theme of her style statement, Madhuri Dixit wrote, “When you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine” in the caption of her post. Take a look at it below:

On the work front, last year was quite busy for the veteran star as she not only featured as a judge on a dance reality TV show but also marked her digital debut with the series The Fame Game. She was last seen playing the role of a housewife Pallavi Patel, famous for her cooking and dance skills, in Anand Tiwari’s drama movie Maja Ma.

