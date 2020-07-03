Madhuri Dixit 'Devastated' By Loss Of Her 'Guru' Saroj Khan, Posts Emotional Tribute

Madhuri Dixit, who joined creative forces with Saroj Khan on memorable songs like Ek Do Teen, Choli Ke Peeche, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Maar Daala, is "devastated" by the loss of the legendary choreographer, who died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning.

Madhuri took to Twitter to post an emotional tribute to Saroj Khan, who she considered her "guru."

"I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji," Madhuri tweeted.

Saroj Khan got her first break as an independent choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974 but it took Sridevi's Hawa Hawai song in 1987 film Mr India for her to receive acclaim as a dance choreographer of repute.

There was no looking back for Khan after the success of the song. She choreographed Sridevi in films such as Nagina and Chandni. But it was her work with Madhuri that catapulted her into massive fame.

Starting with Ek Do Teen in Tezaab , she choreographed Madhuri in Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta and Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas.

In fact, Saroj Khan's last choreographed song was with Madhuri only. Titled Tabaah Hogaye, the song featured in filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank.

Saroj Khan's death comes at a time when the film industry is already grappling with the loss of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Basu Chatterjee and Sushant Singh Rajput in recent months.





(With inputs from PTI)