Madhuri Dixit, Divyanka and Shweta, To Create Magic on 'Dance Deewane 3' Stage

Madhuri Dixit will once again be seen creating the magic on stage when she performs on an upcoming special episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Two daredevils Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari will accompany her on stage. Needless to say, seeing the three actors performing on the same stage will be a delightful experience for the audience.

Coming weekend, there will be a collaboration of Dance Deewane and Khatron Ke Khiladi and it will be telecast at 8 pm on the Colors channel. On both days, Saturday and Sunday, the audience will get to see some amazing dance performances.

Both Madhuri and Tushar Kalia got emotional after watching a special performance in love special. Even the host of the show, laughter queen Bharti Singh had tears in her eyes after watching the performance.

Khatron Ke Khiladi, too, is currently being telecast, and the audience is loving it just as they have loved the show in the past. While all the contestants of the show have given their best, Divyanka has been appreciated a lot for the way she performed all her stunts. With such amazing contestants giving each other tough competition, the audience is excited and wants to know who the winner is going to be. But before that, this combination of dancers and Khatron Ke Khiladi will be nothing short of a treat for viewers. The channel has been sharing posts about this ‘Mahasangam’ which is making the viewers more eager than ever.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here