Madhuri Dixit: Don't Constantly Ask Actresses About Their ‘Comeback’
Madhuri Dixit was last seen alongside Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal.
Image: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram
Madhuri Dixit Nene is hoping for a time when Indian actresses are not asked about when they would make a "comeback" to films post their marriage or pregnancy.
"When a hero is away from screen for a long time, no one asks him when he would be making a comeback, but actresses have to face this question, 'When are you coming back in films?' every single time.
"If actresses are not doing films for sometime, it's their personal choice. Don't constantly ask them about their return to showbiz or films. Like other people, our priorities also differ from time to time," Madhuri told IANS.
Be it during the time of her marriage with Shriram Madhav Nene in 1999 or after the birth of her sons Arin (2003) and Raayan (2005), Madhuri took a break from movies to devote time to her personal life.
She said, "I have been asked about my comeback so many times. I didn't work for years and there was one mandatory comeback question always asked to me. I don't know what to say about it, but now I hope this thing will change in future and there will be no more 'comeback' questions being imposed on working women."
The 51-year-old took a break of five years after starring in Devdas in 2002. In 2007, she starred in Aaja Nachle and then was away from films for seven years before featuring in Gulaab Gang in 2014.
Madhuri says all the breaks that she’s taken so far have been conscious decisions. "It was not that I took a complete break or was not associated with the industry. I was just not doing films for sometime. I was not really away for a long time. People just have a perception that I took a long break.
"I wanted to enjoy the new phases of my life. I wanted to have kids, and apart from work, I have had other dreams for myself which I wanted to fulfil. I love my sons and I wanted to spend quality time with them during their initial years. So after giving birth to my sons, I didn't do films," she added.
Most recently, Madhuri was seen alongside Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal.
