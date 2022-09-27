Madhuri Dixit Drops Perfect Garba Look For This Navratri, Karan Johar Gives Jethalal Run For His Money

It is the week of Navratri and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is not shying away from getting into the spirits of it! On Tuesday, participants of the dance show were seen dressing in their traditional best for the episode’s shoot. However, it was the judges — Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar — that stood out the most.

The Dhak Dhak girl slipped into a gorgeous green and orange printed lehenga with a matching dupatta. She styled the outfit in Gujurati style, appearing to prepare for a round of Garba. On the other hand, Karan Johar looked like he was ready to give Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah’s Jethalal Gada a run for his money.

It is no secret that the television character is known to experiment with his Navratri look year after year. Karan went a step higher with his Navratri look. The Koffee With Karan 7 host was seen wearing a heavily mirrored, oversized jacket abiding by the theme of the festival but giving it a contemporary twist. He styled the colour blazer jacket with a simple pair of black pants and a black round-tee underneath the jacket. Both the stars posed for the paparazzi before they headed to the shoot venue for filming.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 currently features Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Gunjan Sinha, Zorawar Kalra, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Dutee Chand as contestants. Dheeraj Dhoopar has recently been eliminated from the show owing to an injury.

Besides this show, Karan is also the host of Koffee With Karan 6 and is busy with the making of his directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He is also set to helm an action film in April 2023.

Meanwhile, Madhuri is gearing up for the release of Maja Ma. The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.

