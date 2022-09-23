Madhuri Dixit Feels 90s Heroines Are Doing Much-evolved Roles Compared To Male Counterparts

After mesmerising the audience with her dance and impeccable acting skills, Madhuri Dixit is all set for another film, Maja Ma. The movie is slated to make its OTT release on October 6, this year. Ahead of the release, the film’s trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai. Madhuri during the event said that she is enjoying doing movies for streaming platforms. To note, the actress had bagged a role in a Netflix series, Fame Game prior to Maja Ma.

She also opined on how the 90s heroines, as compared to their male co-stars, are doing more evolved roles. Madhuri humorously said on a light note, “It is always the case na. Women mature more than men (she laughs). You have to go to your higher intelligence and think about it. I cannot blame the heroes also because of the kind of commercial films that are made, they need to do songs, dances and all. So, they are always looking for something that keeps them young, which is not bad.” Talking about herself, Juhi Chawla and Raveena Tandon, Madhuri said that they are doing wonderful as “they are going forward in life, and are true to themselves on screen as well.”

While recalling her films like Raja, Mrityudand, Anjaam, Madhuri expressed that she loves doing women empowerment roles. Furthermore, she said that OTT platforms have gravely helped female actors obtain good work in their 40s, as reported by Indian Express.

As for Maja Ma, which is helmed by Anand Tiwari, the flick also stars Gajraj Rao who will be seen as Madhuri’s husband in the film. Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat will be playing the supporting roles.

