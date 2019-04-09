Madhuri Dixit Finally Gets to Dance in Kalank New Song, But There's Nothing New to See

Ghar More Pardesiya, the first classical dance number from Kalank was a foot-tapping song that gave ample opportunity to Alia Bhatt to show off her newly acquired Kathak skills. What was disappointing about the song was that Madhuri was a mere spectator in it and did not break into a tukda herself.And so, expectations from the second classical piece from Kalank rose, as this was being promoted as a song solely focussing on Madhuri and her famous dance skills. Unfortunately, Tabaah Ho Gaye neither delivers in melody nor in choreography.It seems choreographers Saroj Khan and Remo D'Souza have used the same bank of steps from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, to set Madhuri in another Devdas-like setup for this song. You'll also find glimpses of steps from another Madhuri film, Aaja Nachle. The steps seemed innovative back then, they do not anymore.Pritam has composed this melancholic ballad, with Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics, showing a sad Bahaar Begum (Madhuri's character in the film), dancing in an grandly decorated room. The last time we saw her dancing in such a grand setup was in Devdas. The 51-year-old actress is as graceful as ever in Tabaah Ho Gaye, but we wish her expertise in the dance form was used more innovatively.Take a look:The first look of Tabaah Ho Gaye was released on Monday, and Madhuri's look in it immediately drew comparisons with her role of Chandramukhi in the iconic song Maar Dala from Devdas. The actress told DNA, "Bahaar Begum is a different personality than say a Chandramukhi. So, we had to choreograph (the song) keeping her mentality in mind. The challenge in this was that Bahaar Begum’s character is such that given a choice maybe she wouldn’t have danced also. Her character is like that."