Madhuri Dixit Finds This Habit Of Akshay Kumar 'Amazing'

Actress Madhuri Dixit is one of those actresses who has a huge fan following. During her long stint in Bollywood, she has worked alongside many actors, including Akshay Kumar.

The Khal Nayak actress has worked with Akshay in films like Aarzoo and Dil To Pagal Hai. Recently, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Madhuri disclosed a secret about the Garam Masala actor. She revealed that Akshay has a habit of stealing watches.

She mentioned that the Ajnabee star steals it without even letting the person know about it.

The Ram Lakhan actress, however, praised Akshay for his habit, saying she finds it amazing. She spoke about this on being asked about a thing that has remained unchanged in the Mission Mangal actor for years now.

Madhuri was last seen in Karan Johar's venture, Kalank, which also featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. She has also created quite the buzz with her latest single title, Candles.

Her new song intends to bring high hope and positivity among people amid COVID-19 situation. The video of the song shows empty roads and closed institutions to indicate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In the end of the video, the Lajja star lights a candle.

As soon as the song was released, Madhuri’s friends from the industry heaped praises on her. Her Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt shared the song on Twitter and said that she loved it.

Absolutely LOVE this beautiful song @MadhuriDixit 😍😍. If you guys haven't heard it yet, go listen to it now #Candle https://t.co/1In9rHkwF8 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 23, 2020

Actor Anil Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi also lauded the actress on social media.