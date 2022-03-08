Madhuri Dixit Gets Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter to Match Steps with Her on Dupatta Mera

Madhuri Dixit has been winning hearts once again playing a Bollywood superstar in Netflix’s most recent series, The Fame Game. The show’s season 1 has been garnering lots of love for its intriguing storyline, performances by the younger cast - Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran and Gagan Arora - its savage comebacks and the twisted ending.

Adding to the excitement, B-Town’s most talented actors have come together to create magic on the screen with the dancing diva. Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, and Ishaan Khatter have joined Madhuri, dancing to ‘Dupatta Mera’ from The Fame Game. The song features in the web series and has all the trappings of a typical Madhuri Dixit dance number - her grace, charm, poise and flawless moves.

Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra and Ishaan Khatter were asked about their thoughts on fame and the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit. Varun, who reunited with his Kalank co-star, expressed his thoughts and experience on working with Madhuri. “Madhuri Dixit to me is the Dhak Dhak girl. She is the queen of hearts and it was such an honour to work with her. Being choreographed by Ganesh sir just added to the entire experience.” Talking about dealing with fame, he said, “Fame is a double edged sword and it has its pros and cons, you just have to learn to deal with it."

Advertisement

Talking about his experience of working with Madhuri Dixit, Siddharth Malhotra said, “Working with Madhuri ma’am was a boyhood dream and I’m so grateful that I got the chance to work with her. She is extremely charming and talented and I was just in awe of her."

Ishaan said, “Madhuri ma’am is just breathtaking! Working with her, dancing with her was an absolute dream. It seemed like everyone else had faded and it was just her. I want to take this memory to my grave and it’s a wish from my bucket list come true!"

The Fame Game is a suspenseful family drama that takes us through the highs and lows that accompany stardom and its effect on families- the secrets they hide and the games they play. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, written & showrun by Sri Rao and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the series stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, who makes her on-screen streaming debut. The series also brings together a brilliant ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran and Rajshri Deshpande in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.