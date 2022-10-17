Madhuri Dixit Grooves To Ali Zafar's Sajaniya Song, Actor-Singer is Elated

We all know that Ali Zafar’s songs have made a comeback on social media and we are loving them. Be it Jhoom or Sajaniya, the internet is going gaga over his songs and we are not complaining at all. But that’s not it. Ali had a fanboy moment when evergreen diva Madhuri Dixit Nene recently grooved to one of his songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri shared this video in which she was seen dancing to Sajaniya on Instagram and within just a few hours the video went viral. It has received over 2 million views and fans are loving her moves.

Later, Ali Zafar made a reel remix giving his reaction. The song was released in 2006, but it has recently taken over Instagram and become one of its most popular audios. Ali tagged Madhuri in the caption without adding any sentences to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)



Madhuri Dixit appears in the video sporting white pants and a white flower-printed blazer. She added her spin to the viral song’s original choreography. It seems to have been taped at her Mumbai home. On the right panel of the video, an elated Ali Zafar can be seen reacting to the video. He also made hand gestures as he invited others to join him and began grooving to the music. A social media user reacted to his fanboy moment, saying, “This is nice.”

“A successful fanboy.” “Koi ly jao in ko india yaar…..(Bring him back to India),” another fan remarked.

Ali Zafar made his Bollywood debut with Tere Bin Laden in 2010. He appeared in nine Hindi films before retiring due to boycott calls. Pakistani artists were barred from working in the sector following the Uri terror attack in 2016.

Ali Zafar was most recently seen in Dear Zindagi. When asked if he missed Bollywood, Ali told ETimes last year, “I certainly have excellent recollections of my time in India. I hope we can heal fences so that people from both countries can interact, meet, and work together.” Ali was most recently seen in Khel Khel Mein, a Pakistani historical drama film. He regularly releases records and also works for his organization, Ali Zafar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here