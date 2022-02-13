Madhuri Dixit In Splits As Shriram Nene Dances On Tamma Tamma At His Birthday Party; Watch Video

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr. Shriram Nene kissed inhibition goodbye as he danced with his wife at his birthday party on Saturday night. A video from the birthday bash was shared by Farah Khan in which the doctor was seen dancing to Tamma Tamma Again from Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The original version was released in 1990’s Thanedaar and it featured Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt.

In the video, Shriram was seen dressed in a pair of blue denim pants, a black T-shirt and a matching leather jacket dancing with his wife, who was also dressed in a black dress. The short clip had Shriraam busting a few moves while Madhuri joined him in. After a point, Shriram added a hint of goofiness to the performance, leaving Madhuri in splits. Farah shared the video with the caption, “Happy Birthday Ram. Giving Madhuri Dixit serious competition. #CoupleGoals.”

Watch Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene dance to Tamma Tamma here:

Besides the adorable video, the couple was also seen posing with a few friends at the party. It seems like Madhuri threw an open-air party in a garden. Before the party, Madhuri took to Instagram and shared a video montage featuring the couple’s memorable moments together and wished Shriram. The pictures featured moments from their trip to the Maldives and pictures from their wedding celebrations, among others.

She captioned the video: “My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart & the best father in the world, Happy Birthday. #Birthday #Husband." Several stars took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. Farah Khan wrote, “Happy happy birthday." Lilly Singh added, “So sweet." Fans too sent their best wishes to Shriram.

Shriram shared a picture of himself and thanked everyone for their birthday wishes. “Another year around the sun! Every year we grow together and I look forward to the journey ahead. In the meanwhile, thanks for all the memories and for being there with me," he wrote.

