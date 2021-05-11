movies

Madhuri Dixit is 'Back on Set' After Second Dose of Covid Vaccine

Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share gorgeous pictures of herself from the sets of Dance Deewane 3, days after she received her second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday took to Instagram to inform fans that she was “back on set".

The 53-year-old veteran had taken her second dose of the Covid vaccine a while back, and on Instagram she has posted a series of pictures where she strikes classic poses in a shimmering silver saree and matching blouse. She completes her look with matching neck piece, earrings and a single bracelet on the right hand. She wears her hair open and goes for matching heels in the photo-op of three images.

“Back on set," she wrote as caption with the images, along with a film projector emoji.

While the actress did not share details about what the shoot, it seems like she faced the camera for a special shoot.

Currently, Madhuri is readying to enter the OTT space with the thriller series Finding Anamika. She plays a superstar actress who goes missing one day. The show also features Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor.

first published:May 11, 2021, 20:46 IST