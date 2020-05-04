Madhuri Dixit Is Breaking The Internet With Her Excellent Cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'; Watch

Madhuri Dixit is not only a fine actress and dancer but also a talented singer. After impressing fans with her acting prowess and dancing moves, the Bollywood diva is now breaking the internet with her extraordinary musical skills.

Madhuri mesmerised the audience with her soothing voice as she performed a cover of Ed Sheeran's popular track Perfect at the I For India concert held live on Facebook on Sunday. The actress was backed by her son Arin on piano.

Indian cinema won’t ever see another “complete actress” like you ma’am. 🙏🙏🙏 #IForIndia @MadhuriDixit - how can one be so so talented ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/CKaectbuVx — Avinash Jha (@____Avinash____) May 3, 2020

Shortly after the act, Twitter began flooding with clips of her outstanding performance, with many asking Madhuri to record an album.

One user wrote, "Damn all these actress singing and then u see madhuri ACTUALLY having a great voice @MadhuriDixit. Face screaming in fear love her voice so more songs please." (sic)

Another commented, "Madhuri is literally a full package! Singing, dancing, acting! What can she Not do? #IForIndia @MadhuriDixit." (sic)

Damn all these actress singing and then u see madhuri ACTUALLY having a great voice @MadhuriDixit love her voice so more songs please ❤️ — may = baek (@saharrr5_) May 3, 2020

Madhuri is literally a full package! Singing, dancing, acting! What can she Not do? #IForIndia @MadhuriDixit — (@dolaredoIa) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Kalank. The film had an ensemble cast starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kiara Advani among others. She will next be seen in an untitled Netflix series which is produced by Karan Johar.