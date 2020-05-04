MOVIES

Madhuri Dixit Is Breaking The Internet With Her Excellent Cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'; Watch

Madhuri Dixit mesmerised the audience with her soothing voice as she performed a cover of Ed Sheeran's popular track Perfect at the I For India concert held live on Facebook on Sunday.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
Madhuri Dixit is not only a fine actress and dancer but also a talented singer. After impressing fans with her acting prowess and dancing moves, the Bollywood diva is now breaking the internet with her extraordinary musical skills.

Madhuri mesmerised the audience with her soothing voice as she performed a cover of Ed Sheeran's popular track Perfect at the I For India concert held live on Facebook on Sunday. The actress was backed by her son Arin on piano.

Shortly after the act, Twitter began flooding with clips of her outstanding performance, with many asking Madhuri to record an album.

One user wrote, "Damn all these actress singing and then u see madhuri ACTUALLY having a great voice @MadhuriDixit. Face screaming in fear love her voice so more songs please." (sic)

Another commented, "Madhuri is literally a full package! Singing, dancing, acting! What can she Not do? #IForIndia @MadhuriDixit." (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Kalank. The film had an ensemble cast starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kiara Advani among others. She will next be seen in an untitled Netflix series which is produced by Karan Johar.

